Six Students Injured In Road Mishap In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:48 PM

Six students injured in road mishap in Mardan

At least six students of a religious seminary were injured when the rickshaw they were travelling in collided head on with a tractor trolley here on Thursday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :At least six students of a religious seminary were injured when the rickshaw they were travelling in collided head on with a tractor trolley here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said the incident took place at Mardan-Katlang road in the vicinity of Jaber police station where six students of Madrassa Taleem ul Quran, Zarif Khan Dherai, Katlang were injured in a road accident.

The students were on their way to homes to celebrate the Eid when the mishap happened. All the injured students were shifted to nearby hospital in Mardan.

More Stories From Pakistan

