Six students injured in road mishap in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :At least six students of a religious seminary were injured when the rickshaw they were travelling in collided head on with a tractor trolley here on Thursday.

Police spokesman said the incident took place at Mardan-Katlang road in the vicinity of Jaber police station where six students of Madrassa Taleem ul Quran, Zarif Khan Dherai, Katlang were injured in a road accident.

The students were on their way to homes to celebrate the Eid when the mishap happened. All the injured students were shifted to nearby hospital in Mardan.