UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Suffer Burn Injuries In Nowshera Gas Leak Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:50 AM

Six suffer burn injuries in Nowshera gas leak blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Six members of a family, including women and five children, suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion in a house at Misri Banda Nowshera District on early Wednesday morning.

Rescue officials confirmed the incident and said the room was filled with gas which caused explosion when a woman lid a watch stick for preparing breakfast, a private tv channel reported.

As a result, six people, including five kids were seriously burnt. All the victims were shifted to Nowshera MedicalComplex.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene on call from locals and started rescue operation.

Related Topics

Private TV Channel Nowshera Rescue 1122 Women Gas Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE announces first case of new coronavirus

1 hour ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Dubai to host World Hospital Congress in 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.