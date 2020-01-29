Six suffer burn injuries in Nowshera gas leak blast

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Six members of a family, including women and five children, suffered burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion in a house at Misri Banda Nowshera District on early Wednesday morning.

Rescue officials confirmed the incident and said the room was filled with gas which caused explosion when a woman lid a watch stick for preparing breakfast, a private tv channel reported.

As a result, six people, including five kids were seriously burnt. All the victims were shifted to Nowshera MedicalComplex.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene on call from locals and started rescue operation.