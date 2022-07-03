Six suspects arrested, six pistols recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six suspects and recovered six pistols from their possession during raids in areas lying within jurisdiction of different police stations.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the teams of several police stations including PS Hasilpur, PS Civil Lines, PS Yazman and PS Baghdadul Jadid took six suspects identified as Aijaz, Ghulam, Shiraz, Shahbaz, Bilal and Rajab Ali into custody and recovered six pistols from their possession.

The police have lodged cases against the suspects.