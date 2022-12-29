UrduPoint.com

Six Suspects Held; Arms, Ammunition Recovered During Search Operation

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Six suspects held; arms, ammunition recovered during search operation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested six suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the Takwara area of Kulachi Tehsil.

According to the police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Takwara area on the directives of District Police Officer Dera Muhammad Shoaib.

During the operation, the police checked 40 houses and hideouts of terrorists in the area. They recovered one SMG 303-bore rifle, one 30-bore pistol and 20 cartridges while six suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, different police officers paid surprise visits to different police stations and check posts to inspect the security situation following the directions of the DPO.

DSP City Iqbal Khan Baloch visited District Hospital, DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan visited Sadar police station, DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi visited WAPDA office Paharpur, DSP Paroa Sagheer Gilani visited the police force at Gomal University police station, whereas SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Ahmed visited Khhutti check post.

During their visits, the police officers inspected the security situation and strictly instructed the police personnel on duty to ensure the implementation of SOPs including safety measures issued by the superior officers. They also asked the staff on duty to wear helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty.

Related Topics

Police Police Station WAPDA Superior Circle Gomal Post

Recent Stories

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

28 minutes ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

1 hour ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract h ..

Sharjah Shopping Promotions continues to attract huge turnout of shoppers for 2n ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.