Six suspects held; arms, ammunition recovered during search operation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested six suspects and recovered arms and ammunition during a search and strike operation here in the Takwara area of Kulachi Tehsil.

According to the police spokesman, a search and strike operation was conducted in Takwara area on the directives of District Police Officer Dera Muhammad Shoaib.

During the operation, the police checked 40 houses and hideouts of terrorists in the area. They recovered one SMG 303-bore rifle, one 30-bore pistol and 20 cartridges while six suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, different police officers paid surprise visits to different police stations and check posts to inspect the security situation following the directions of the DPO.

DSP City Iqbal Khan Baloch visited District Hospital, DSP Sadar Hafiz Muhammad Adnan visited Sadar police station, DSP Paharpur Circle Muhammad Imran Kundi visited WAPDA office Paharpur, DSP Paroa Sagheer Gilani visited the police force at Gomal University police station, whereas SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Ahmed visited Khhutti check post.

During their visits, the police officers inspected the security situation and strictly instructed the police personnel on duty to ensure the implementation of SOPs including safety measures issued by the superior officers. They also asked the staff on duty to wear helmets and bulletproof jackets during duty.