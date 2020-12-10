Six suspects held during search operation in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here on Thursday in Bhera police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 80 people and 40 houses of Kot Mimyana.

The police arrested six outlaws and recovered 2 rifle 444 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and 1 rifle 223 bore from them. They were identified-- Nadeem, Muhammad Nawaz, Sikandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nazir, Abdul Rehmanand Muhammad Ijaz.

Further investigation was underway.