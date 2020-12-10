UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

Six suspects held during search operation in sargodha

Police arrested six suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here on Thursday in Bhera police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here on Thursday in Bhera police limits.

According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 80 people and 40 houses of Kot Mimyana.

The police arrested six outlaws and recovered 2 rifle 444 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and 1 rifle 223 bore from them. They were identified-- Nadeem, Muhammad Nawaz, Sikandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nazir, Abdul Rehmanand Muhammad Ijaz.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Construction industry key to economic prosperity: ..

3 minutes ago

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

51 minutes ago

ACE retrieve 172 Kanal state land worth Rs 40m, Rs ..

3 minutes ago

Bil Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Cov ..

26 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

55 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.