Six Suspects Held During Search Operation In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:48 PM
Police arrested six suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here on Thursday in Bhera police limits
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six suspects and recovered weapons from them during house-to-house search operation launched here on Thursday in Bhera police limits.
According to police, on the directions of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the police along with other law-enforcement agencies officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 80 people and 40 houses of Kot Mimyana.
The police arrested six outlaws and recovered 2 rifle 444 bore, 1 gun 12 bore and 1 rifle 223 bore from them. They were identified-- Nadeem, Muhammad Nawaz, Sikandar Hayyat, Muhammad Nazir, Abdul Rehmanand Muhammad Ijaz.
Further investigation was underway.