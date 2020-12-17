Six suspects held, weapons recovered

The police on Thursday arrested six suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday arrested six suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, Balochni police conducted search operation in the area and held six suspects.

The police seized a kalashnikove, a rifle, a gun, a repeater and two pistolsfrom them.

Police had arrested the suspects and started further investigation.