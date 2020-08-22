Six suspects held, weapons recovered during search operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Police with assistance of Pakistan Army personnel here on Saturday conducted a search and strike operation on the outskirts of the city to further improve the security situation in Peshawar.

The operation headed by SP Saddar Division, Abdus Salam was conducted in Babak Sharikera, Matani, Warsak Road and adjacent areas.

Local police, Elite Force, Ladies Police took part in the operation wherein sniffer dogs were used during door-to-door search.

During targeted inspection of the houses, six suspects were taken into custody. Police said the arrested suspected were identified as Noman, Shahab, Mujeeb, Shah Khalid and Muhammad Shan.

A heavy machine gun, five Kalashnikovs, two rifles, three pistols, 18 chargers and hundreds of cartridges were also recovered.

Police spokesman said the verification process of the arrested suspects was underway through different sources.