Six Suspects Linked To TTP Tipu Gul Group Nabbed In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:16 AM
The Dera Police in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six suspects linked to TTP Tipu Gul Group during a joint operation conducted near Abdul Khel
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Dera Police in coordination with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested six suspects linked to TTP Tipu Gul Group during a joint operation conducted near Abdul Khel.
It was revealed by District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, while addressing a press briefing here at the Command and Control Center of Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Wednesday. He was flanked by SP Paharpur, SP CTD, and SHO Panyala.
The DPO led the intelligence-based targeted operation against the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Tipu Gul Marwat Group) in the Lakki Depot boundary’s mountainous area near Abdul Khail, Shahbazi, and Shah Hasan Khail.
The DPO said the operation resulted in the arrest of two facilitators and four suspects.
The suspects’ hideouts were also demolished during the raid.
The arrested facilitators, identified as relatives of key militants, were found in possession of two Kalashnikov rifles, two hand grenades, 650 grams of explosive material, a 30-bore pistol, and 57 rounds of various calibres.
The DPO said the group was involved in setting up illegal checkpoints and committing robberies at various locations, including areas linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Other members of the group will be arrested soon. No one will be allowed to harm the lives and property of the public. Terrorists cannot escape the grip of law,” he added.
He further stated that interrogation of the detainees is underway, and significant revelations are expected.
