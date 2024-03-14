Open Menu

Six Suspects Nabbed In Gambling Bust By Liaquatabad Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Six suspects nabbed in gambling bust by Liaquatabad police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Six individuals involved in gambling were apprehended by the Liaquatabad police station during a raid conducted on Thursday.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in Angara Goth, Liaquatabad area, where the suspects were caught red-handed engaging in gambling activities outside a residence.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sheharyar, Usama, Arif, Abdul Ikram, Naqash, and Shafiq.

Upon their apprehension, the police seized a sum of Rs. 28,850 in gambling cash from the suspects.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

No further increase in circular debt at close of y ..

No further increase in circular debt at close of year: Musadik

2 seconds ago
 Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Kh ..

Privatization of PIA would be priority of govt: Khawaja Asif

8 minutes ago
 PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in ..

PM lauds Qatar's contribution to peace efforts in Gaza

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge aft ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline

57 minutes ago
 realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

2 hours ago
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

3 hours ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

3 hours ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

3 hours ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

3 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan