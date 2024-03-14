Six suspects nabbed in gambling bust by Liaquatabad police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Six individuals involved in gambling were apprehended by the Liaquatabad police station during a raid conducted on Thursday.

According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in Angara Goth, Liaquatabad area, where the suspects were caught red-handed engaging in gambling activities outside a residence.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sheharyar, Usama, Arif, Abdul Ikram, Naqash, and Shafiq.

Upon their apprehension, the police seized a sum of Rs. 28,850 in gambling cash from the suspects.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.