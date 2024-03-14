Six Suspects Nabbed In Gambling Bust By Liaquatabad Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Six individuals involved in gambling were apprehended by the Liaquatabad police station during a raid conducted on Thursday.
According to SSP Central Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, the raid took place in Angara Goth, Liaquatabad area, where the suspects were caught red-handed engaging in gambling activities outside a residence.
The arrested individuals were identified as Sheharyar, Usama, Arif, Abdul Ikram, Naqash, and Shafiq.
Upon their apprehension, the police seized a sum of Rs. 28,850 in gambling cash from the suspects.
Subsequently, a case has been registered against them, and they have been handed over to the investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.
