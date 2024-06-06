Six Suspects Of Esa Khel Triple Murder Case Arrested
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Mianwali police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six outlaws involved
in a triple murder case of Esa Khel.
In a raid, the police arrested six suspects of Esa Khel incident and recovered
illegal weapons from their possession.
RPO Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui appreciated the performance of raiding team.
Recent Stories
PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 vehicles stolen in Wah3 minutes ago
-
Man abducted in Taxila3 minutes ago
-
DC for maximum facilities at General Bus Stand3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to be first to launch child protection policy: chairperson3 minutes ago
-
Ex.MPA Khalid Waqar Chamkani decides to join PPP3 minutes ago
-
10-member Maldives media delegation briefed at IPRI13 minutes ago
-
Amendments to child marriage, kite flying ordinances proposed13 minutes ago
-
Retired employee granted pension following Federal Ombudsman decision13 minutes ago
-
SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”13 minutes ago
-
Campaign against profiteers launched ahead of Eid-ul-Azha13 minutes ago
-
BWMC to provide best sanitation facilities to people on Eid-ul-Azha: CEO13 minutes ago
-
4 dead, 1,254 injured in road accidents in Punjab13 minutes ago