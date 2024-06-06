Open Menu

Six Suspects Of Esa Khel Triple Murder Case Arrested

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Mianwali police claimed on Thursday to have arrested six outlaws involved

in a triple murder case of Esa Khel.

In a raid, the police arrested six suspects of Esa Khel incident and recovered

illegal weapons from their possession.

RPO Sargodha Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui appreciated the performance of raiding team.

