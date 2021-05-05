UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Suspended Personnel Of Gharbi Police Station Reinstated

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Six suspended personnel of Gharbi Police Station reinstated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police ( SSP ) Operations, Yasir Afridi on Wednesday reinstated six suspended personnel of Gharbi Police Station including former SHO Dost Muhammad Khan.

The entire staff of Gharbi Police Station was suspended over negligence in duty after death of detained student in mysterious condition in the lockup in March this year.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Student March Afridi

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

36 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

37 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.