Six suspended personnel of Gharbi Police Station reinstated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police ( SSP ) Operations, Yasir Afridi on Wednesday reinstated six suspended personnel of Gharbi Police Station including former SHO Dost Muhammad Khan.

The entire staff of Gharbi Police Station was suspended over negligence in duty after death of detained student in mysterious condition in the lockup in March this year.