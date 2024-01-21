Six Sustain Burn Injuries As Fire Broke Out Into House
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least six persons sustained burn injuries as fire erupted into a house near Peeran Ghaib road here on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, a family lightening fire into a room and suddenly their clothes and beds caught fire.
Resultantly, six persons sustained burn injuries.
Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted five victims to the Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.
The Rescue teams also extinguished the fire.
