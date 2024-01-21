Open Menu

Six Sustain Burn Injuries As Fire Broke Out Into House

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Six sustain burn injuries as fire broke out into house

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) At least six persons sustained burn injuries as fire erupted into a house near Peeran Ghaib road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, a family lightening fire into a room and suddenly their clothes and beds caught fire.

Resultantly, six persons sustained burn injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted five victims to the Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid.

The Rescue teams also extinguished the fire.

Related Topics

Fire Road Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win ..

Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!

15 hours ago
 PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcomin ..

PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections

17 hours ago
 Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyu ..

Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb

17 hours ago
 Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London

18 hours ago
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: S ..

Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources

18 hours ago
 Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources

18 hours ago
 America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. ..

America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

19 hours ago
 IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic ..

IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity

21 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: C ..

Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM

21 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth ..

Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan