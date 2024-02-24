Six Sustained Injured By Gas Leak Explosion In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Six persons sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted at home in Dhok Sayeidan, a private news channel reported on Saturday.
The rescue officials said that the explosion occurred because of gas leakage and injured a man, his wife and four children.
The rescue said that all the injured belonged to the same family and they were shifted to a nearby hospital.
The smoke filled the entire home, causing inconvenience for the patients and the rescue officials.
