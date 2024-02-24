Six sustained injured by Gas leak explosion in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Six persons sustained burn injuries as a fire erupted at home in Dhok Sayeidan, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The rescue officials said that the explosion occurred because of gas leakage and injured a man, his wife and four children.

The rescue said that all the injured belonged to the same family and they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The smoke filled the entire home, causing inconvenience for the patients and the rescue officials.