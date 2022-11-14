UrduPoint.com

Six Swindlers Booked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :District police booked six cheaters for depriving three citizens of millions of rupees fraudulently in the city.

Police said on Monday that Abdul Khaliq and two others purchased cloth for a quilt worth millions of rupees from Iftikhar Ahmed in Tata bazaar in Factory area police but they didn't make payment.

In another incident,Razaabad police said that Wasim, a car driver of Zafar Khan of Prokianwala, sold a car and embezzled the amount received against sale of the vehicle.

Separately,Irfan and another received an amount of Rs 2.5 million from Sajid r/o Abdullahpur on the promise of paying him monthly profit but they embezzled the amount fraudulently.

Police launched investigation.

