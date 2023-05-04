UrduPoint.com

Six Teachers Died In Firing Incident At Parachinar School

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Six teachers died in a firing incident inside a public sector secondary school in Teri Mangal area of the Upper Kurram, confirms Police on Thursday.

According to police unknown gunmen entered the staff room of the school and opened fire on teachers sitting there.

The victim teachers were deployed for supervising examinations in the school.

Bodies of the dead teachers were being shifted to Parachinar Hospital, wherein an emergency has already been declared.

It was the second teachers targeted incident in the district as earlier another was killed in firing on a moving vehicle at Parachinar. The search for the assailants was continued.

