Six Temporary Cattle Markets Set Up In District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:13 AM

District administration have set up six temporary cattle markets in the district to facilitate masses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :District administration have set up six temporary cattle markets in the district to facilitate masses.

In line with special directives of provincial government, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated cattle market at Mian Channu here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that exemplary arrangements have been made in the cattle markets. He directed market administration to ensure implementation of SoP regarding coronavirus to protect people from the virus. He lauded efforts of assistant commissioner, chief municipal officer and other concerned officers for best arrangements.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi also visited stalls of health, livestock and other departments at the cattle markets annd urged them provide maximum facilities to visitors.

