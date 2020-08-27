Six tenant act violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhammad Qureshian, Muhammad Sheikhanwala, UBL Chowk, Suraj Miani, NoorIslam Colony, Razabad Chowk, Shadab Colony, Meharban Colony, Tariqabad, Katchery Chowk, Qadirabad, Muhammad Darkhanawala, Gali Imam Din and suburban areas respectively in premises of Gulgasht, Chehlyak and Sadar police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 86 people.

Separate cases have been registered against the violators with the concerned police stations, police sources added.