UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Tenant Act Violators Held During Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:48 PM

Six tenant act violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday.

According to police, law enforcement agencies officials and the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Pir Ghoray Sawar Shah, Chungi no-8, Muhallah Tibi Sher Khan, Muhallah Gulshanabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Gulgasht and Chehlyak police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 37 people.

The JTT teams also arrested six tenant act violators during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations, police added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Traffic

Recent Stories

Pandemic to return 32 mln people in least develope ..

1 minute ago

A woman molested by Indian trooper in Baramulla di ..

1 minute ago

Indoor dining is banned in KP

1 minute ago

China reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

4 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

4 minutes ago

Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed di ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.