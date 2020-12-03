Six tenant act violators held during search operation

The joint task team (JTT) have arrested six tenant act violators during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Thursday

According to police, law enforcement agencies officials and the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Muhallah Pir Ghoray Sawar Shah, Chungi no-8, Muhallah Tibi Sher Khan, Muhallah Gulshanabad and suburban areas respectively in premises of Old Kotwali, Gulgasht and Chehlyak police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 37 people.

The JTT teams also arrested six tenant act violators during the search operation. Separate cases have been registered against them with the concerned police stations, police added.