Six terrorists arrested fleeing Imran Khan’s residence Zaman Park, claims CCPO Lahore

CCPO Kamyana says four of the arrested individuals were connected to the attack on Askari Tower, while the remaining two were among those who vandalized the Corps Commander House in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 20230 At least six terrorists were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in acts of terrorism, claimed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

The arrests took place at the residence of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), located in Zaman Park. The latest detentions bring the total number of apprehensions to 14, according to Bilal Saddique Kamyana, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) of Lahore.

These arrests follow the announcement made by Amir Mir, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister, who reported the capture of eight "terrorists" while they were attempting to escape from Zaman Park in Lahore.

The detainees have been identified and are believed to be involved in the May 9 attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House, as stated by Minister Mir.

A negotiation team appointed by the government, headed by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is scheduled to visit Zaman Park today after the Friday prayers. The visit was arranged at the instruction of Mohsin Naqvi, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister, to engage in discussions with PTI representatives.

According to government sources, the team is expected to arrive at Zaman Park around 2:00 pm to discuss the ongoing search operation. If an agreement is reached, approximately 400 police personnel may be involved in the search.

In anticipation of the meeting, the police have temporarily closed the road between Mall Road and Dharmapura in Lahore, while access to Zaman Park has been restricted.

During a recent meeting, the caretaker Chief Minister emphasized the need to vigorously pursue legal cases against the culprits and promptly apprehend the fugitives.

The meeting also addressed the progress of the search for individuals involved in the violent protests that followed Imran Khan's arrest on May 9.

Several decisions were made during the meeting, including the approval of cash rewards for those who provide information leading to the identification of the suspects involved in terrorist incidents.

Participants expressed concerns about alleged unlawful assistance provided to the individuals who attacked the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad. Among the accused is Ali Afzal Sahi, who is said to be closely related to a judge.

Furthermore, it was decided during the meeting that a complaint would be filed against a judge who allegedly granted extraordinary facilities to terrorists. The meeting also resolved to challenge the illegal and unconstitutional facilitation provided to those involved in the violent incidents, stating that such facilitation undermines the pursuit of justice.

These developments follow statements made by Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir, who announced that a search operation would be conducted at Imran Khan's Lahore residence with his permission and in the presence of cameras to apprehend individuals suspected of terrorism.

“Instead of a direct confrontation, we will send a delegation to Khan Sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," said the minister

Mir also revealed that the interim Chief Minister, Naqvi, held a meeting on the previous day, during which it was decided that a delegation would seek an appointment with Khan's team and meet him after the Friday prayers.

“They will request Khan to allow the search operation. A police team comprising 400 personnel will accompany the delegation, as there are reports of the presence of terrorists, said Mir.

Imran Khan had previously given authorization for law enforcement agencies to conduct a search operation at his residence, emphasizing the requirement for valid search warrants.

“If he does not allow the delegation to conduct the search, then we will decide on our strategy. However, for now, we want to approach the situation in a positive manner," the minister added.