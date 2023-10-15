Open Menu

Six Terrorists Killed, Eight Injured While Soldier Martyred In North Waziristan Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Six terrorists were killed and eight others got injured on Saturday while a soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after an intense fire exchange that took place between the Army troops and the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Abdul Hakeem (age 33 years, resident of District Naseerabad) having fought gallantly and embraced, Shahadat, during an intense exchange of fire.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

