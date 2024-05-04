Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists and also busted their hideout after intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of May 3 and 4 in North Waziristan District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) The Security Forces on Saturday killed six terrorists and also busted their hideout after intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of May 3 and 4 in North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and the terrorists, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians in the area.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.