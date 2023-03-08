Six terrorists killed in Datta Khel IBO

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists in an intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO), conducted in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and civilians.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists. The locals of the area appreciated the security forces' response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.