Six terrorists killed in Hamzoni N Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Security Forces Thursday conducted an operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Hamzoni, North Waziristan District and killed six terrorists during intense exchange of fire.

The killed terrorists have been identified as, Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher and Waseem, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition and equipment were also recovered from the terrorists which included sub machine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs and large quantity of multiple calibre rounds.

The terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area, it added.