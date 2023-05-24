UrduPoint.com

Six Terrorists Slain In South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Published May 24, 2023

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists actively involved in hostile activities against the forces, extortion and target killing of innocent civilians during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on their reported presence in general area Kot Azam of South Waziristan District

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of fire during the conduct of operation that occurred between security forces and terrorists.

The weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate terrorists found in the area.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, it said.

