Six tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Six more persons were tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday raising the tally to 1157.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details said that among six new cases, two each belongs to Attock city, Hazro and Fatehjang.

He further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 71 in which 70 are home isolated while one other hospitalized.

He said that as many as three suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 23, 303 while screening of as many as 26,555 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 52 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 22,097 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1057 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.