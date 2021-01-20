UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Tested COVID-19 Positive In Attock

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

Six tested COVID-19 positive in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Six more persons were tested positive of novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday raising the tally to 1157.

Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details said that among six new cases, two each belongs to Attock city, Hazro and Fatehjang.

He further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 71 in which 70 are home isolated while one other hospitalized.

He said that as many as three suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital.

Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 23, 303 while screening of as many as 26,555 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 52 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 22,097 are tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1057 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.

Related Topics

Attock Hazro From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA starts operating dedicated bus lane of Khalid ..

6 minutes ago

Pearl Initiative launches &#039;Vision 2025&#039; ..

6 minutes ago

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

1 hour ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

1 hour ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.