Six trains to be out-sourced in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways will out-source commercial management of six 6 trains to facilitate passengers in a better way.

According to the sources on Friday, the trains 31-Up/32-Dn Jinnah Express (runs between Lahore and Karachi via Sahiwal), 11-Up/12-Dn Hazara Express (runs between Karachi and Rawalpindi via Sargodha and Lalamusa), 37-Up/38- Dn Fareed Express( runs between Lahore and Karachi via Rohri and Kasur), 19-Up/20-Dn Khushhal Khan Khatak Express (runs between Karachi and Peshawar via Jacobabad and Attock), 151-UP/152-Dn Shah Latif Express (runs between Karachi City and Mirpur Khas) and 125-Up/126-Dn Lasani Express (runs between Lahore and Sialkot via Narowal and Narang Mandi) will be outs-sourced.

The railways has sought offers till March 10, 2020 and the offers will be opened onthe same day.