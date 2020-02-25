Six truckloads carrying dead chicken impounded in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain has sized six truckloads carrying dead chicken during a sudden raid near Daska on Tuesday.

AC said that these dead chickens were being supplied to the local markets for sale by an accused poultry-trader Ejaz.

Later, the AC Daska raided a fake unhygienic cooking oil manufacturing factory in village Jessarwala.

Police arrested three accused while preparing unhygienic cooking oil from the remains of the dead chickens in the factory.

AC had sealed the factory and the accused were arrested after registration of a case against them.