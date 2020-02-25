UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Truckloads Carrying Dead Chicken Impounded In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 08:08 PM

Six truckloads carrying dead chicken impounded in Sialkot

Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain has sized six truckloads carrying dead chicken during a sudden raid near Daska on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Daska Asif Hussain has sized six truckloads carrying dead chicken during a sudden raid near Daska on Tuesday.

AC said that these dead chickens were being supplied to the local markets for sale by an accused poultry-trader Ejaz.

Later, the AC Daska raided a fake unhygienic cooking oil manufacturing factory in village Jessarwala.

Police arrested three accused while preparing unhygienic cooking oil from the remains of the dead chickens in the factory.

AC had sealed the factory and the accused were arrested after registration of a case against them.

Related Topics

Dead Oil Sale Daska Market From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Secretary-General of Assoc ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of H ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mub ..

1 hour ago

UAE highest ranked soft power nation in Arab world ..

1 hour ago

Biosafety measures imperative in laboratories: exp ..

3 minutes ago

JI leaders grieved over death of Naimatullah Khan

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.