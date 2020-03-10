UrduPoint.com
Six Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 4.93b Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved six developmental schemes of different sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 4930.158 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved six developmental schemes of different sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 4930.158 million.

These schemes were approved in the 39th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2019-20, presided over by P&D board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh.

The approved development schemes included construction of academic block of Nawaz Sharif Medical College in Gujrat at a cost of Rs 726.054 million, Establishment of Orthopedic Unit-II at Bhawalpur Victoria Hospital at a cost of Rs 599.702 million, Rs1669.123 million have been approved for establishment of DHQ Hospital in Multan, for detailed and feasibility study of design of Kutcheri Chowk (PC-II) in Rawalpindi at a cost of 18.

510 million, Urban Sewerage Scheme (Amendment) in Toba Tek Singh city at a cost of Rs 655.019 million, improvement of sewerage system in Jhang (Phase-1) at a cost of 1261.750 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned, Senior Chief (Coordinator) Javed Latif, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

