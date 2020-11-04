Six Vehicle Owners Booked Over Using Illegal LPG Cylinders
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and illegal LPG cylinder users and got lodged cases against six vehicles owners.
The operation was carried-out against the illegal LPG using vehicles as district government was committed to reduce smog threats.
The teams also imposed Rs 10,000 fine to vehicles over smoke emitting.