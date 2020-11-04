UrduPoint.com
Six Vehicle Owners Booked Over Using Illegal LPG Cylinders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration launched crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles and illegal LPG cylinder users and got lodged cases against six vehicles owners.

The operation was carried-out against the illegal LPG using vehicles as district government was committed to reduce smog threats.

The teams also imposed Rs 10,000 fine to vehicles over smoke emitting.

More Stories From Pakistan

