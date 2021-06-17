Six vehicles impounded, fine imoised

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Thursday impounded six vehicles and imposed Rs15,000 fine over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that the secretary along with traffic police checked various passenger vehicles at Sargodha-Khushab road and impounded six vehicles and issued tickets to 14vehicles over violation of SOPs.