Six Vehicles Impounded For Violating Corona SOPs

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Tuesday impounded six vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs14,000 over violation of coronavirus SOPs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Tuesday impounded six vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs14,000 over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that DRTA Secretary along with traffic police checked various vehicles at Sargodha-Mianwali road and Sargodha-Faisalabad road and impounded six vehicles and challaned over 13 other vehicles for violating SOPs.

The department was regularly monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs issuedby National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), at all bus and wagon stands, he added.

