Six Vehicles Impounded In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:11 PM

Six vehicles impounded in sargodha

District Road Transport Authority on Wednesday impounded 6 vehicles and imposed Rs 15, 500 fin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) -:District Road Transport Authority on Wednesday impounded 6 vehicles and imposed Rs 15, 500 fines on 23 vehicle owners over traffic rules violation.

A spokesman for the department said DRTA secretary issued instructions that vehicles would be impounded on the charge of illegal fares hike, and their route permits would be canceled.

"They would not be allowed to enter the highways".

Meanwhile, he directed the transporters to ensure strict implementation of anti-corona SOPs at all terminals.

