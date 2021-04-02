Six vehicles impounded over SOPs breach

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Friday impounded six vehicles and imposed Rs.15,000 fine over violation of anti-coronavirus SOPs.

A spokesman for the department said that the Secretary DRTA along with traffic police checked various passenger vehicles at Sargodha-Mianwali road and Sargodha-Faisalabad road and impounded six vehicles and challaned over 20 other vehicles over violation of SOPs.

He said that on the direction of Secretary Transport Punjab, the department was regularly monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in the district at all bus and wagon stands.