Six Vehicles Impounded,19 Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :District Road Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary on Thursday impounded six transport vehicles and imposed fine to 19 others over traffic rules violations.

A spokesman for the department said that the DRTA Secretary Muhammad Tahir visited various roads of the city and checked vehicles.

He issued tickets to six drivers as well as impounded vehicles,besides imposing Rs.76000 fine to 19 vehicles over violations.

He warned drivers to follow the traffic rules, otherwise strict action would be initiated,added spokesperson.

