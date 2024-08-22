Six Vendors Arrested In ICT For Price Gouging
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) In a decisive move to ensure fair pricing, Islamabad's district administration has launched a crackdown on vendors overcharging customers in local markets and arrested six violators.
In a recent operation led by Assistant Commissioner Pothohar, Aneeq Anwar, six traders were arrested for not adhering to the official price list in the vegetable market. The accused shopkeepers were found charging customers more than the rates prescribed by the government.
During the inspection, it was discovered that many vendors had failed to display the official rate list, which is a mandatory requirement. The absence of this price list led to customers being charged higher rates, prompting immediate action from the authorities.
Assistant Commissioner Anwar emphasized that all shopkeepers must prominently display the official price list to avoid legal consequences.
The District Commissioner has appealed to the public to report any vendor who fails to display the rate list or charges more than the official prices. This action is part of a broader effort to regulate prices and protect consumers from unfair practices in the market.
The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any violations to ensure that all transactions are fair and within the legal framework.
