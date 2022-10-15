UrduPoint.com

Six Wanted Criminals Held During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Six wanted criminals held during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six proclaimed offenders from different areas of the city during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Saddar Wah police arrested 4 wanted proclaimed offenders in the case of threatening to kill, whereas the accused were identified as Faisal, Munir, Altaf and Bashir.

Similarly, Taxila Police have arrested Waqar involved in the case of theft, the accused was wanted by police since 2018.

Morgah police held Raqiab Ali in the cheque dishonor case who was wanted by the police since last year.

SP Pothohar Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team said that the crackdown against proclaimed offenders will be continued. SP made it clear that it is the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

