Open Menu

Six Wanted In Murder, Attempt Murder Cases Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Six wanted in murder, attempt murder cases nabbed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested as many as six proclaimed offender (POs) wanted in two murder and one attempt murder cases registered against them in various police station of the Attock district.

According to the spokesman, Attock Saddar Police arrested a man who shot dead his brother in law and critically injured his sister over honor in Dhoke Shurfa on September 13, 2022.

Rozi Khan- a native of Charsadda reported to police she contracted marriage with Umair Badshah against the will of her parents and shifted to Attock.

She said that her brother after tracing them entered in to their rented house and showered bullets over them resultantly he husband died on the spot and she received critical bullets injuries.

The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police spokesman has said that the nominated accused was traced in Shabqadar area of KP and subsequently arrested.

Moreover, Police arrested a man and his father who allegedly shot dead her wife over infertility in Kawwan village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station two days ago. Shafqat Khan along with his father Wairs Khan shot dead his wife Najma Alam and fled away.

Police traced the accused and send them behind bars. Police also recovered weapons utilized in cold-blooded murder of the lady.

Separately, Pindigheb police arrested three nominated accused identified as Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Asif and Naqi Shah who attacked with axes Ghulam Muhammad and his son and critically injured them over a land dispute in village Parri few months ago and went underground.

Police traced the nominated accused through human and digital intelligence and arrested them.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Murder Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Marriage Died Wife Man Charsadda Attock Saddar September From

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

2 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

2 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

2 hours ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

2 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

2 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

2 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

2 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

2 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan