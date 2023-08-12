Six wanted in murder, attempt murder cases nabbed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday arrested as many as six proclaimed offender (POs) wanted in two murder and one attempt murder cases registered against them in various police station of the Attock district.

According to the spokesman, Attock Saddar Police arrested a man who shot dead his brother in law and critically injured his sister over honor in Dhoke Shurfa on September 13, 2022.

Rozi Khan- a native of Charsadda reported to police she contracted marriage with Umair Badshah against the will of her parents and shifted to Attock.

She said that her brother after tracing them entered in to their rented house and showered bullets over them resultantly he husband died on the spot and she received critical bullets injuries.

The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully. Police spokesman has said that the nominated accused was traced in Shabqadar area of KP and subsequently arrested.

Moreover, Police arrested a man and his father who allegedly shot dead her wife over infertility in Kawwan village in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station two days ago. Shafqat Khan along with his father Wairs Khan shot dead his wife Najma Alam and fled away.

Police traced the accused and send them behind bars. Police also recovered weapons utilized in cold-blooded murder of the lady.

Separately, Pindigheb police arrested three nominated accused identified as Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Asif and Naqi Shah who attacked with axes Ghulam Muhammad and his son and critically injured them over a land dispute in village Parri few months ago and went underground.

Police traced the nominated accused through human and digital intelligence and arrested them.