Six Wanted Members Of Bike Lifter Gang Held

Published February 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Anti Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) on Thursday arrested six wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered eight stolen motorbikes, spare parts and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said that under the direction of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The ARDU police used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending 6 wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities in various areas of the city.

The accused were identified as Adil, Waseem, Yaseen, Baz Muhammad, Afaq Ali and Saad Khan.

The police also recovered six stolen motorbikes, spare parts and two pistols used in crime from their possession.

Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

