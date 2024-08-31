Six Water Thieves Held
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Irrigation department Sargodha launched a comprehensive crackdown against the water pilferer and arrested six water thieves across the district on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,The accused namely as Ahmed Hayat, Nasar, Iqbal, Bilal, Sarwar and Nabeel were involved in stealing water from water canals.
Further investigation was underway.
