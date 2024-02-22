Open Menu

Six Wedding Party Members Die, 17 Injure In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Six wedding party members die, 17 injure in road mishap

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Six members of a marriage party were killed while another 17 sustained injuries when a wagon they were boarding hit a tractor trolley from the rear side on Basti Malook-Dunyapur Road late on Wednesday night.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer (DEO), Dr Syed Majid Ali, told this news agency that the ill fate wagon hit the tractor trolley full of husk which resulted the road mishap.

He informed that apparently the cause of accident was over speeding adding that the members were returning to their home after attending a wedding ceremony in Shujabad.

The dead were identified as Sajida, Ramzan, M.Yousuf, Uzma Ramzan, Zainab Bibi, Zainab Mai, and Hafiz Raheem, the DEO said and added that the injured were shifted to DHQ Lodharn.

Dr Majid regretted that the joys of the family turned into sorrows after a few hours of wedding.

He maintained that the victims belonged to Chak no 369-WB.

APP/mjk

1337 hrs

