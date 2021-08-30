UrduPoint.com

Six-week Long Special Cleanliness Drive To Be Launched In Multan

Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Monday ordered officials concerned to launch a special cleanliness campaign of six weeks across all the four districts of Multan division to improve, under a new phase of 'service delivery at door step' campaign

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr. Irshad Ahmad on Monday ordered officials concerned to launch a special cleanliness campaign of six weeks across all the four districts of Multan division to improve, under a new phase of 'service delivery at door step' campaign.

The drive would begin today, Aug 30, and would last till Oct 10, commissioner said while presiding over a meeting with deputy commissioners and officials concerned here, according to an official release.

Dr. Irshad said that the drive was ordered to resolve public problems at door step and asked officials to inform the people after resolving their complaints and get their feedback.

First week of the six-week campaign would be cleanliness-specific and waste management company and relevant officials have been directed to send staff to field to achieve cleanliness targets, commissioner said adding that roads and Mohallah/colony streets be given equal importance.

Second week would witness resolving sewerage/drainage complaints, while the schools' whitewash and making water filtration plants operational would be covered in the third week. Fixing street lights problems and road repairs would also be part of the campaign, commissioner said.

He said that chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking deep interest in the service delivery at doorstep campaign to resolve problems of the people swiftly.

