SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested six youths for doing wheelie from various city roads.

In a crackdown against wheelie doers, the police arrested six youths identified as Haider, Zeeshan and Zohaib while showing off stunts on motorbikes and tooktheir motorcycles into custody.

Cases have been registered against the accused.