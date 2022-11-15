Six wireless sets recovered from passenger

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) ::On the special instructions of District Police Officer, Shafiullah Khan, operations against anti-social elements continued in the district with targets achieved on many fronts.

SHO police station Ali Zai, along with a police team during snap checking at Khwaja Ali Baba, Lower Kurram recovered six wireless sets from a passenger, said Kohat police spokesman on Tuesday.

The passenger was offloaded from the coach and sent to police lockup after registration of a case against him.