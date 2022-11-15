UrduPoint.com

Six Wireless Sets Recovered From Passenger

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Six wireless sets recovered from passenger

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) ::On the special instructions of District Police Officer, Shafiullah Khan, operations against anti-social elements continued in the district with targets achieved on many fronts.

SHO police station Ali Zai, along with a police team during snap checking at Khwaja Ali Baba, Lower Kurram recovered six wireless sets from a passenger, said Kohat police spokesman on Tuesday.

The passenger was offloaded from the coach and sent to police lockup after registration of a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat From Coach

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

16 minutes ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

24 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.