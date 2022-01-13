Six women involved in drug supplying held

Islamabad Golra police has booked six female drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Golra police has booked six female drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession, said a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said the department intensified operation against the drug mafia especially in slum areas in the Federal capital, following directions of IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

A special campaign underway to make Islamabad "drug-free" city and strict action was being ensured against those involved in drug pushing activities or using drugs. "We are committed to eliminate the drug menace from the city and no one would be allowed to ruin the future of our young generation" he quoted IGP as saying.