UrduPoint.com

Six Women Sent Home From Darul Aman For Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Six women sent home from Darul Aman for Eid

Shelter facilities of Social Welfare Department Multan sent six women home to celebrate Eid ul Azha with family after their cases were settled while a destitute newborn was taken in for proper care after an unknown woman escaped after giving birth to the baby in Jahanian

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Shelter facilities of Social Welfare Department Multan sent six women home to celebrate Eid ul Azha with family after their cases were settled while a destitute newborn was taken in for proper care after an unknown woman escaped after giving birth to the baby in Jahanian.

Dar-ul-Aman Multan Incharge Komal Ijaz said on Monday that cases of six women have been decided and more cases are expected to finalize to enable more women join their families for upcoming Eid ul Azha.

At present 25 women and two kids were availing shelter at Dar-ul-Aman and proper arrangements were being made for a home-like Eid celebration for those who would remain at the shelter facility on Eid ul Azha.

Cake would be cut on first Eid day while gifts with special menu would be provided to the inmates during each of the three Eid days, she told APP.

Meanwhile, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan took a newborn in custody from THQ hospital Jahanian and sent him to the nursery of CPWB in Lahore by a Rescue 1122 ambulance on the orders of CPWB chairperson Sara Ahmad after an unknown woman escaped from the labor room after giving birth to the baby leaving him unattended.

Officials said, CPWB chairperson has appealed the people to convey information immediately to CPWB by dialling 1121 in case of noticing any destitute child so that the child be provided proper facilities for upbringing.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Jahanian Rescue 1122 Women Family From

Recent Stories

PSG tipped to finalise appointment of Galtier as c ..

PSG tipped to finalise appointment of Galtier as coach

53 seconds ago
 Macron reshuffles French cabinet for tricky second ..

Macron reshuffles French cabinet for tricky second term

54 seconds ago
 Rotary Club delegation calls on Governor Punjab

Rotary Club delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Well-behaved Kyrgios reaches second Wimbledon quar ..

Well-behaved Kyrgios reaches second Wimbledon quarter-final

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 KP Chief Secretary directs action against power pi ..

KP Chief Secretary directs action against power pilferage

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.