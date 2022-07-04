Six women sent home from Darul Aman for Eid

Shelter facilities of Social Welfare Department Multan sent six women home to celebrate Eid ul Azha with family after their cases were settled while a destitute newborn was taken in for proper care after an unknown woman escaped after giving birth to the baby in Jahanian

Dar-ul-Aman Multan Incharge Komal Ijaz said on Monday that cases of six women have been decided and more cases are expected to finalize to enable more women join their families for upcoming Eid ul Azha.

At present 25 women and two kids were availing shelter at Dar-ul-Aman and proper arrangements were being made for a home-like Eid celebration for those who would remain at the shelter facility on Eid ul Azha.

Cake would be cut on first Eid day while gifts with special menu would be provided to the inmates during each of the three Eid days, she told APP.

Meanwhile, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Multan took a newborn in custody from THQ hospital Jahanian and sent him to the nursery of CPWB in Lahore by a Rescue 1122 ambulance on the orders of CPWB chairperson Sara Ahmad after an unknown woman escaped from the labor room after giving birth to the baby leaving him unattended.

Officials said, CPWB chairperson has appealed the people to convey information immediately to CPWB by dialling 1121 in case of noticing any destitute child so that the child be provided proper facilities for upbringing.