UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six-year-old Boy Assaulted After Kidnap

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Six-year-old boy assaulted after kidnap

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A six- year-old boy was criminally assaulted by four persons after his kidnap in village Dholan-Motra, Daska Tehsil here.

However, the police were reluctant to register a case against the influential accused despite passage of a week after the incident.

Child's mother, Nazia Bibi, told the press on Tuesday that four persons including one Chand kidnapped her minor son Ali and took him to nearby fields where the accused molested him turn-by-turn and fled the scene, leaving the child in a critical condition. She said that the victim was fighting for his life at Daska Civil Hospital for the last one week where his condition was still in danger.

She said that the accused were influential politically and police had not yet registered a case against them despite submission of an application a week ago. She urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure registration of case against the accused and their early arrest.

When contacted, local police officials said that police were investigating the issue registering a case. Police said that a case would soon be registered against the accused.

App/ir

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Daska Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE adds Innovative Crisis Solutions Award t ..

9 seconds ago

Al Tayer launches Real Estate Development Guide at ..

17 seconds ago

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

45 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

45 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.