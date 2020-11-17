Six-year-old boy assaulted after kidnap

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A six- year-old boy was criminally assaulted by four persons after his kidnap in village Dholan-Motra, Daska Tehsil here.

However, the police were reluctant to register a case against the influential accused despite passage of a week after the incident.

Child's mother, Nazia Bibi, told the press on Tuesday that four persons including one Chand kidnapped her minor son Ali and took him to nearby fields where the accused molested him turn-by-turn and fled the scene, leaving the child in a critical condition. She said that the victim was fighting for his life at Daska Civil Hospital for the last one week where his condition was still in danger.

She said that the accused were influential politically and police had not yet registered a case against them despite submission of an application a week ago. She urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure registration of case against the accused and their early arrest.

When contacted, local police officials said that police were investigating the issue registering a case. Police said that a case would soon be registered against the accused.

