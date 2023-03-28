Six-year old boy dies after falling into open manhole

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A 6-year-old child died after falling in an uncovered manhole in the Latifabad unit 12 area here on Tuesday.

The A-Section police informed that Mehmood, Son of Muhammad Amir, fell into the manhole while playing with other children in the locality.

The children informed the passersby persons about the incident and the people volunteered to pull him out.

Mehmood was shifted to Government Bhitai Hospital where he breathed his last.

The body was later handed over to the family for burial.