Six-year Old Boy Reunited With Parents

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Six-year old boy reunited with parents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Khanna police station on Monday safely recovered a six-year old missing boy and reunited him with his parents, police spokesman said.

A person Muhammad Sadiq reported Khanna police station that his six-year old son Asghar Ali was missing and could not be traced.

Following this information, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mailk Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sardar Mustafa, to trace the missing boy.

This team including SHO Khanna police station Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz searched variousunder-construction buildings, houses and garbage heaps and finally recovered him safely.

Parents of the boy lauded police team over safe recovery of the boy. Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated performance of police team.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station

