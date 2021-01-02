Six-year-old killed in motorbike-truck head-on collision, two other injured

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) ::A six-year-old boy was killed and his 24-year-old sister and other brother onboard a motorbike were seriously injured in a motorcycle and truck head-on collision on main Indus High Way near Marine Sugar Mills here on Saturday.

According to police, Zafar Ali, son of Wazir Ahmed, a resident of Jhuk Mahmood, was riding a motorbike with his sister Rehana Bibi, 24, and his brother Obaidullah, 6, when the motorbike they were riding on slipped suddenly near Marine Sugar Mills on Indus Highway.

The motorcyclist was crossing the tractor-trolley, the motorcycle overturned uncontrollably, injuring the three siblings. Meanwhile, a speeding truck coming from behind overtook them, killing 6-year-old Obaidullah on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Prowa for immediate treatment. After the accident, the unidentified truck driver left the truck and fled the scene.

Prowa police on the report of injured Zafar Ali registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and seized the truck.