Six Year Old Missing Child Reunited To Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

Six year old missing child reunited to parents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police have reunited a missing child with their parents, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Wahaj Shabbir aged 6 year old child went out from his house who lost his way.

During the patrolling, Sadiqabad police found a missing child and had taken him into custody.

After verification, the child was handed over to his parents.

The families of the children thanked City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani and expressed their best wishes.

CPO have also appreciated the police team and said that all available resources would be utilized adding that it is prime responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

